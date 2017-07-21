JHMS official trailer out, SRK joins the launch via video call

released its first full-fledged trailer on Friday, providing an exclusive glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

Imtiaz Ali?s much awaited ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? released its first full-fledged trailer on Friday, providing an exclusive glimpse of what to expect from the movie.

After releasing five mini trailers, the popularity of SRK?s character ?Harry? and Anushka Sharma A.k.A Sejal?s wave step hitting our daily routine; finally, the wait is over with the official launch of the trailer.

At the launch event, Anushka started the event, addressing the audience in Sejal?s character, asking the crowd about her engagement arrangements. Within minutes, director Imtiaz Ali shared the stage with the ?Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? star. Consequently, King Khan joined the launch via video call as he was vacationing with his family in Los Angeles.

The ?Badshah? of Bollywood himself released the official trailer using his official Twitter handle and wrote, ?The JHMS trailer for all those asking, questioning & waiting for it!! Thx for ur patience! C u in Theaters on4th Aug. (sic)?

The trailer seems to be really promising, providing an in depth view of the characters? ? Harinder Singh Nehra A.k.A Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal Jhaveri (Anushka Sharma). The trailer portrays the quest of the film, which is to find Sejal?s missing engagement ring.

This is the second time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have paired as a couple after ?Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi?, though in ?Jab Tak Hai Jaan? Anushka was seen in a supporting role.

?Jab Harry Met Sejal? will hit the screens on August 4.

