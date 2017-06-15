Jessica Chastain in talks to star in 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Actress Jessica Chastain is in negotiation to star as a villain in Simon Kinberg's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix".

If the deal gets finalised, the sources said the 40- year-old actress would play Lilandra, the empress of an alien empire, who leads the quest to imprison and execute Dark Phoenix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kinberg is also writing the script for the latest installment of Fox's "X-Men" movie franchise.

At the same time, the studio has closed deals with Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult to return to the popular franchise.

