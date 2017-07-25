Jenna Dewan Tatum says Channing Tatum is like Bear Grylls

Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum says her husband Channing Tatum is like Bear Grylls as he is a big lover of nature.

The"Step Up" star's spouse is a big fan of nature and the great outdoors, so much so that the duo spent time at a wilderness camp recently with their four-year-old daughter Everly, reported Femalefirst.

"I call (him) Bear Grylls. He really loves being outdoors, nature. So, we went on a wilderness camp with our daughter, which is in the middle of nowhere in Michigan. And I can't even tell you where it was because that's part of the deal.

"If you tell anyone, you can never come back. There's no address, there's no Wi-Fi, there's no service. There's, like, one little internet cabin," Jenna, 36, says.

