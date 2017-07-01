Jay-Z's mother comes out as a lesbian in duet with son

Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter chose her son's 13th studio album to come out as a lesbian.

The album is full of revelations about the rapper's personal life as he has addressed his marriage with Beyonce, his alleged infidelity and his former friendship with Kanye West in the songs.

The third track "Smile" on the album deals with his mother's coming out, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian/ Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/ Society shame and the pain was too much to take," he raps in the song.

Gloria has found love, and her 47-year-old son admits in the emotional track that it has made him happy.

"Don't matter to me if it's a him or her/ I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/ Marie Antoinette, baby, let 'em eat cake," he raps.

Gloria joins him on the track to talk about living in the shadow.

"Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be No harm for them, no harm for me But life is short, and it's time to be free. Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed," she sings.

