Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley blessed with a boy

Model-actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiance, actor Jason Statham, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Oscar Statham.

The baby was born on Saturday, June 24, the actress announced via her Instagram account.

The 30-year-old English model/actress posted on the photo-sharing site a black-and-white picture of her four-old- day son grasping her fingers.

"Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she captioned it, adding an angel and a heart emoji.

Rosie and Jason, 49, began dating in 2010 and confirmed they got engaged in January 2016.

The "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" actress announced her pregnancy in February this year by sharing a picture of her baby bump.

