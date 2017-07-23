Jared Leto pens touching tribute to Chester Bennington

Singer-actor Jared Leto recalled how much he had learned from Chester Bennington as he paid tribute to the Linkin' Park frontman, who died this week.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars star was devastated to hear about the death of Bennington, who committed suicide on Thursday - and praised the singer for being so intelligent and kind, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He wrote, "When I think of Chester, I remember his smile.

His laughter, intelligence, kindness and heart. The absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once - delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.

"Witnessing his life taught me a lot. Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams, and mostly about love.

"I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him. It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band, and fans. A tragic loss of an absolutely legend. We will miss you."

