Janmashtami: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's son dressed as Lord Krishna shows that festivals have no boundaries

The actor tweeted the picture of his son and thanked the school

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ecstatic that his two-year-old son, Yaani got a chance to play Lord Krishna at his school's Janamashtami function.

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter where he posted a picture of his younger child dressed as one of Vishnu's beloved reincarnations with a flute in his hands.

"I am glad to the school of my kid that gave him an opportunity to play the character of 'natkhat nandlala'," wrote Nawaz, alongside the photograph of little one.

While the actor's son had a gala time playing Kanha, the "Munna Micheal" actor pulled out of a Ramleela event last year after Shiv Sena protested that no Muslim had been a part of the production for over 50 years.