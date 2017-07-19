Jane Fonda, Robert Redford to be honoured at Venice film fest

Veteran actors Jane Fonda and Robert Redford will be honoured with Golden Lions for lifetime achievement at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.

The awards ceremony will be held on September 1 at the Palazzo del Cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival will screen the world premiere of Netflix film "Our Souls at Night" by Ritesh Batra, starring Fonda and Redford.

The movie, set in Colorado, is about two neighbours who meet after decades of living in the same small town with very little contact.

The film marks Fonda and Redford's first collaboration since their 1979 movie "The Electric Horseman".

