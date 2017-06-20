Jana Kramer pens special note to estranged husband

Actress-singer Jana Kramer has written a heartfelt message to estranged husband, Mike Caussin.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old country singer shared a photo of Caussin, 30, carrying their daughter, Jolie, on his shoulders.

"We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl...There's one thing we can for sure always agree on... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you," she captioned the picture.

In August 2016, a source had confirmed to Us weekly that Kramer and Caussin had parted ways.

The two tied the knot in 2015 and Kramer gave birth to their daughter Jolie Rae, on January 31, 2016 in Nashville.

