James Cullen Bressack to direct psychological thriller 'Break'

"Pernicious" director James Cullen Bressack is set to helm an upcoming psychological thriller "Break".

Bressack has co-written the script along with Robb Stech, who originated the project's concept, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie revolves around the great lengths people will go to in the pursuit of fame.

Bressack, 25, has been working in the horror genre since he was 18 and has directed many horror films such as "13/13/13", "Hate Crime", "To Jennifer" and "2 Jennifer".

