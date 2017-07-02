James Cromwell sentenced to jail for New York plant protest

Oscar nominated actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to seven days in jail for his role in a protest in New York.

According to The Independent, the ?Babe? star was sentenced to a week in Orange County Jail after he refused to pay the 375 USD fine.

The file is related to his role in a protest in New York.

Cromwell, who starred as Farmer Hoggett in the 1995 adaptation of Dick King Smith's book ?Babe,? was one of six environmental protestors found guilty of obstructing traffic when they staged a sit-in on the site of Competitive Power Ventures? prospective natural gas-fired power plant.

They all were protesting over claims that carbon emissions from the CPV power plant would pose a threat to the local environment.

Following an appeal, all the three defendants can now pay the fine till July 14.

On the work front, Cromwell is set to star in the sequel to 2015?s ?Jurassic World?, alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

