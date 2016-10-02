James Bond is Daniel Craig's to lose!

Actor Daniel Craig is still the first choice of producers to play James Bond.

Callum McDougall, executive producer on the last four Bond films, said that Craig is the "first choice" of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who run Bond's production company Eon Prods, reported Us magazine.

Asked if the English actor, 48, is going to return in the 25th official 007 adventure as the eponymous secret service agent, McDougall said, "I wish I knew. We love Daniel. We would love Daniel to return as Bond. Without any question he is absolutely Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli's first choice. I know they are hoping for him to come back."

Craig, who is the sixth actor to play Bond, started in the role with Casino Royale in 2006. That was followed by Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and Spectre in 2015.