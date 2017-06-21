'Jagga_Jasoos'_next_song_'Jhumritalaiyya'_is_Ranbir's_favourite

To add to the magic of music, the makers of ?

To add to the magic of music, the makers of ?Jagga Jasoos? are all set to release the third song from the film titled ?Jhumritalaiyya?, which is also lead actor Ranbir Kapoor?s favourite.

Excited about the song's release, the ?Tamasha? star said, "It's one of my favorite songs. Basically, Katrina Kaif and I have lost all our clothes in fire."

Talking about the song, Katrina said, "We both end up in baskets. We don't have any clothes and we have to protect our modesty. We spend rest of that song running around in baskets trying to make sure we are decent because all our clothes got caught in a fire.?

Music composed by Music Director Pritam, the Anurag Basu-directorial marks yet another association of the successful trio- Anurag, Ranbir, and Pritam. The three of them are reuniting again after creating soul warming songs in ?Barfii?.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production's ?Jagga Jasoos? is set to release on July 14.

