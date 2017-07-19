Jada Pinkett Smith feels husband Will is 'perfect' as 'Aladdin's Genie

Will Smith is 'magical' and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, wants the world to know that.

Gushing about her partner of over two decades on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 45-year-old star revealed that she feels the role of Genie was a great fit for Will.

?He?s going to play the big ol' Genie,? the ?Girls Trip? star recalled telling him, ?You know what, this is perfect for you because you?re always creating magic.?

During the bi-annual D23 Expo this past weekend (July 14-16) in Anaheim, Calif., Disney announced Will as the Genie in live-action ?Aladdin? reboot.

Guy Ritchie is directing the film with newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott playing Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

