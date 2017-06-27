Jack Black comedy 'The Polka King' acquired by Netflix

The funny man is making his way to Netflix really soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, streaming giant Netflix has picked up global rights to the Jack Black-starrer ?The Polka King,? which first debuted at Sundance Film festival.

The feature is based on the documentary ?The Man Who Would Be Polka King? from directors Joshua Brown and John Mikulak.

The story focuses on Grammy-nominated polka sensation Jan Lewan, who ended up running a Soviet souvenir-based Ponzi scheme that landed him in jail.

Jack Black stars as Lewan and also acted as a producer under his Electric Dynamite banner.

David Permut, Stuart Cornfeld, Shivani Rawat, Monica Levinson, Wally Wolodarsky and Priyanka Mattoo also produced.

Maya Forbes, previously known for directing ?Infinity Polar Bear? former ?Simpsons? writer Wally Wolodarsky wrote the movie and Forbes directed.

The film also stars Jenny Slate, Vanessa Bayer and Jason Schwartzman.

