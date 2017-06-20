Jab-Harry-Met-Sejal-Mini-Trail-3 @ 6/20/2017 12:54:24 PM

What excuse does Harry have now? According to Shah Rukh Khan, it is his ?A1 character.?

The third mini trail of his upcoming flick ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? says so. With the tagline ?Excuse Hai,? the trail starts showing a stubborn Anushka Sharma refusing to leave the place without finding the ring.

While she is not ready to move, SRK aka Harry is seen dealing with her patiently, to which, Sejal finally labels him to be ?A1 character.?

Both Shah Rukh and Anushka shared the third promo on Twitter with a quirky caption.

Sejal aka Anushka posted, ?Herry, actually you have a problem with everything! What's your excuse? @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt http://bit.ly/JHMSMiniTrail3 #JHMSMiniTrail3?

The Imtiaz Ali directed rom-com is all set to release on August 4.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)