'Jab Harry Met Sejal' characters get their own Facebook camera effect

The promotions of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer and Imtiaz Ali directorial ?

The promotions of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer and Imtiaz Ali directorial ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? have stood out for its unique marketing strategies.

SRK?s Red Chillies Entertainment, which is also producing ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? has started off the campaign for their latest on a good note.

The movie has become one of the first few films in Bollywood, to have their very own Facebook camera effect.

In one of the latest additions on Facebook features, the Facebook Stories, users can swipe left on their Facebook profile and gain access to their camera effects.

They can head to the effects gallery on the bottom left corner and choose the ?JHMS? camera effect.

Following which users can click a picture or shoot a video and share it on their Facebook story and profile in the ?Harry & Sejal? style.

The poster themed effect includes elements like polaroid frames, map, ring and airplanes.

Thus, reflecting the key elements of the film itself with a quirky twist to the frame and is being loved by the digital audience.

Three such mini trails and the song ?Radha? have garnered a good response by the audiences.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as Sejal Jhaveri.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The movie is all set to release on August 4.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)