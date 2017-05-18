J Law 'won't apologise' for 'having blast' at a strip club

She may have been slammed for her strip club shenanigans, but Jennifer Lawrence wants her haters to know that she is not here for their judgement.

After a video of her dancing on a stripper pole and ripping her clothes off went viral online on May 17, the 26-year-old actress took it to her Facebook page to give her shamers a piece of her mind.

The ?Hunger Games? star wrote, ?Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night.?

?Ps that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good. Even with no core strength,? the post further read.

On a related note, Lawrence also did not apologise when stolen naked photos of her were posted online sans her consent in 2014, directing the attention at those who stole and leaked them.

She later told Vanity Fair, "It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)