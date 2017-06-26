It was heartbreaking to leave 'Ant-Man': Edgar Wright

Filmmaker Edgar Wright has opened up about why he stepped away from directing "Ant-Man" and said he was heartbroken to leave the film.

The "Baby Driver" director had been hired to write and direct the Marvel Studios movie - which starred Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd - before it was decided someone else would write the script.

Wright said he became less emotionally invested as a result, though it was still a wrench to leave the blockbuster.

Speaking on Variety's 'Playback' podcast, the director - whose 2014 departure from the project was attributed to "creative differences" - said, "I think the most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don't think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie.

"It was a really heartbreaking decision to have to walk away after having worked on it for so long... I was the writer-director on it and then they wanted to do a draft without me, and having written all my other movies, that's a tough thing to move forward thinking if I do one of these movies I would like to be the writer-director.

"Suddenly becoming a director-for-hire on it, you're sort of less emotionally invested and you start to wonder why you're there, really."

