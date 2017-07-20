It truly means a lot:Priyanka on Teen Choice Awards nomination

Priyanka Chopra is happy on being nominated for the 2017 Teen Choice awards and says the recognition means a lot to her.

The actress is nominated in the Villain category for her performance in her maiden Hollywood film "Baywatch".

Priyanka took to Twitter to thank her fans for voting her.

"This truly means a lot, thank you Teen Choice Awards for nominating me as Choice Movie Villain, and a huge thank you to all who have voted," she wrote.

Priyanka played Victoria Leeds in the film, which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

"Baywatch" is an action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon and based on the 1989 television series of the same name.

