It's splitsville for Leonardo DiCaprio, Nina Agdal

Leonardo Dicaprio and Nina Agdal have called it quits after a year of dating.

Turns out, there's no bad blood between the exes and that the 42-year-old actor and the 25-year-old Sports Illustrated model are ?still friends,? E! Online reported.

According to a source, "It's an amicable split, and they're moving forward."

The former couple, who was last spotted sharing a sweet kiss in New York City last month, first stepped out together in May 2016.

The environmental activist previously dated Kelly Rohrbach, Toni Garrn and Anne Vyalitsyna. He also dated Bar Refaeli from 2006 to 2011 and Gisele Bundchen from 2000 to 2005.

