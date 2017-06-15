It's official! Sooraj Pancholi in Prabhu Dheva's next!

Two years after his debut film Hero hit the screens, Sooraj Pancholi has signed his third film. His next is going to be an action comedy which Prabhudeva will direct. We were the first ones to tell you about the development over a month back.

Hero didn't work and the actor was still picking and choosing the best scripts from whatever he was being offered. Among the ones that he liked but didn't take off, included a film with Remo D Souza starring Ajay Devgn. And then there is also Haifz which goes on floors this Eid.

But now, looks like things are on the move again. His second film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Prashant Gunjalkar. Although Sooraj got to display his action skills in Hero, this time, he will get to tickle the audience's funny bone as well. The film with Prabhu goes on floors this September.