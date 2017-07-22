It's a very difficult show: Rohit Shetty on 'Khatron Ke

Rohit Shetty is no stranger to stunts as all of his films feature high-octane action scenes.

But the filmmaker, who is hosting the eighth season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", says it was mentally taxing to be a part of the stunt-based reality show.

"It's actually a very difficult show. It's not normal.

I've done other shows also as a judge - where I would go once a week and sit. But this was mentally taxing. You're working 40 days at a stretch," Shetty told

