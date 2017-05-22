It's a boy for Diya Aur Baati Hum's Sandhya aka Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal!

The couple has been blessed with a baby boy...

Deepika Singh shot to fame by playing the role of Sandhya Suraj Rathi in the hit Star Plus series, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She tied the know with Rohit Raj Goyal, the show's director in May 2014.

The good news is finally out! The talented actress Deepika and husband Rohit are now proud parents to a baby boy. She delivered the baby on Saturday, May 20, 2017 around 9 pm at a suburban hospital.

Deepika's husband, Rohit Raj Goyal confirmed the good news and told TOI, "Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are thrilled and cannot express our happiness. Deepika has been asked to rest for now and I think she needs it the most as she been so strong throughout."

Deepika gained fame in the television industry through this show and ‘Sandhya’ became one of the most loved onscreen bahus in India. After the show ended, the actress decided to take a break. She was on a maternity leave after announcing her pregnancy.

The actress has been quite active on Instagram during her pregnancy and got a pregnancy photo shoot done a while back. The pictures are so adorable that we cannot move our eyes from them.

Check out some of them here:

We congratulate the couple and now eagerly wait for pictures of the new addition to their family.