It is not impossible to make a foothold in Bollywood: Gurmeet

He became a household name after his successful stint on TV and now Gurmeet Choudhary is trying to make a mark in Bollywood, which he says is difficult but not impossible.

After starring in hit shows like "Ramayan", "Geet" and "Punar Vivah", Gurmeet made his Hindi film debut with "Khamoshiyan". He has also been part of "Wajah Tum Ho" and the recently released "Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana".

"It is difficult but it is not impossible to make a foothold in the film industry. It is difficult to get the kind of work you want to do. It is difficult to reach this far specially when you are not from a film family. But I have come a long way from being no one to doing television shows to films," he told

