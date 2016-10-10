Essel Group 90 years
Chill guys, 'Angel' Taher Shah is not releasing a new single called 'Mermaid'!

Taher Shah (Faking News)
alt dna Web Team | Mon, 10 Oct 2016-06:25pm , dna webdesk

Twitter exploded after 'news' about Taher Shah's new single.

At a time when Indo-Pak relations are on the edge, Twitter exploded with news that Taher Shah, Pakistan’s greatest cultural export, was coming out with a new single titled Mermaid. Shah’s popularity on both sides of the border meant that the news was greeted with any outcry, with many Twitter users claiming it was Pakistan’s ‘revenge’ for the surgical strike.

The news seems to have spread from a Pakistani Facebook handle titled Metronome who wrote on Facebook: “Taher Shah's next song is called Mermaid and he's releasing it on 25th December 2016, this year. Christmas and Quaid e Azam's birthday... Have a look.” However, the picture shared by Metronome was that of an old Faking News article from April, 2016 which was titled Impressed with the popularity of "Angel", Taher Shah plans "Mermaid" an aquatic music video.

There was also no mention of any such release on Taher Shah’s Facebook and Twitter handle. But that didn’t stop Twitter from losing it. We guess right now, all we need to worry about are cross-border terrorists from Pakistan.

Check out the best tweets:

Our reaction:

