Is Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ a BLATENT copy of another Indian movie?

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaking duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have levelled charges of plagiarism at the producers of Hindi Medium, Dinesh Vijan and Bhusan Kumar. They have accused the makers of the movie of lifting and using the plot of their much-praised 2014 movie Ramdhanu.

The trailer of Hindi Medium, which was released this Thursday on April 6, depicts the tale of two concerned parents trying to get their young daughter admitted to an English school for a better future, going to great and comic lengths to do so. The plot of the 2014 Bengali film is also highly similar, bordering on being the same, with a mother trying to get her deadbeat husband to help her get their 5 year-old son into a fancy English school. Mere hours after the trailer was released, Twitter became abuzz with shocked reactions from the Bengali film industry.

As per reports that are doing the rounds, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, on October 4 last year, had informed Mukesh Bhatt, the president of Film & Television Producers Guild of India, to take action against the Saket Chaudhary directorial venture. Claiming that the film is a copy of Ramdhanu, he had written: “Recently, we have been informed by a close friend and business associate that they were approached by director Saket Chaudary and producer Dinesh Vijan to invest in a film which has a storyline similar to Ramdhanu with Mr Irrfan Khan in the lead. On being denied, they then approached T-Series for the same. Also, we had contacted Mr Irrfan Khan for the lead role in the Hindi remake of the original Bengali film. He also confirmed he has been offered a similar role in a similar story. Kindly note we have not given anybody any language-remake right other than Malayalam and would request you to kindly look into the matter as we consider this to be an infringement of copyright,” reported multiple websites.

Many Bengali industry members and others took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the same, including the lead actress in Ramdhanu Gargee Roychowdhury, Abir Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself.

Hindi Medium, which has been attracting great attention and praise for its trailer, now looks to be in a dicey situation, as the producer of Ramdhanu is reportedly planning to move to court accusing the makers of the movie of copyright infringement.