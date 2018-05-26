IPL 2018: Mahesh Babu finds a fan in Hyderabad player Rashid Khan

After the glorious win of the Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League semi final match, as Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to congratulate star performer Rashid Khan, the cricketer replied admitting to being a fan of the South superstar.

Rashid Khan who plays for Hyderabad city, which is Mahesh Babu’s hometown, admitted to being a fan of the star by replying to his tweet. Rashid also admitted to watching his films and said he is eager for his upcoming films. The cricket star tweeted: “Thank you bro watching your movies keenly”. It was heartening to see the camaraderie between the superstar and the spinner.

While the cricketer won hearts with his splendid performance on the field, the actor has been winning the hearts of the audience with his recently released movie Bharat Ane Nenu. The political drama featuring Mahesh Babu as the playing the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Take a bow @rashidkhan_19... Whatta match by @SunRisers Can't wait for Sunday!!! Congratulations to the whole team. Go #OrangeArmy #SRH — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2018

Thank you bro watching your movies keenly — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 25, 2018

Mahesh Babu is currently riding high on the success of Bharat Ane Nenu which received a roaring response at the box office. The Telugu film is all set to be released in Tamil soon.