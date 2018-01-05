In pics | Chiranjeevi, Rajasekhar and Mohan Babu party together on New Year's eve

It is not unknown that a megastar Chiranjeevi and Dr. Rajasekhar are considered arch-enemies in Tollywood and for more than a decade, Rajasekhar maintained distance from Chiranjeevi. But now it seems, the two have decided to bury the hatchet and become friends once again.

It all started when Rajasekhar went to Chiranjeevi’s residence to invite him for the screening of his latest film PSV Garuda Vega, which went on to become a hit. Moreover, Chiranjeevi had great words in praise for the film after he watched it. Now taking their camaraderie forward, Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar appeared together again at a New Year celebration event.

Apparently, the New Year bash was hosted by politician and philanthropist Subbirami Reddy and apart from Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar, it also saw the attendance of Jeevitha, Aswini Dutt and legendary actor Mohan Babu.

While they all posed for photographs together, Rajasekhar’s beautiful daughter Shivani and Shivatmika were clicked with Chiranjeevi. Meanwhile, Shivani is looking to make debut as an actress soon.