Iggy Azalea reveals 'Digital Distortion' release date

Rapper Iggy Azalea confirmed that her long-delayed sophomore album 'Digital Distortion' would arrive in June.

In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Azalea revealed the release month of the album, which she initially planned to drop last year, reported AceShowbiz.

"It's going to be out the first week of June. So it's going to be pretty soon, we're already in the first week of April now," she said.

Azalea has recently dropped two songs, including "Can't Lose" and "Mo Bounce" last month, to mark her comeback.

"Digital Distortion" is the follow-up to her 2014 debut album "The New Classic".

