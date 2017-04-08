I would have loved to have known him: Pierce Brosnan on his dad

Actor Pierce Brosnan says he would have loved to know his father and take some tips on parenthood from him.

The 63-year-old star is a father to five children - Charlotte, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013 aged 42, Chris, 44, and Sean, 33, with his former wife Cassandra Harris, as well as Dylan, 20, and Paris, 16, with his spouse Keely Shaye Smith, says his fatherly instincts are his own as he grew up without his dad, reported Female First.

"I know what it's like to bring up sons. It can be a very arduous road ... My fatherly instincts are purely my own. They relate back to no one, because there was no one," Brosnan says.

The former James Bond actor's father, Thomas, left the family when Brosnan was still a baby, and forced his mother to move to London in search for work while he stayed with relatives.

According to the star, he did meet his father once when he was 31, whilst filming for his hit TV series "Remington Steele", and said he would have liked to get to know him better.

Recalling the meeting, Brosnan says, "I had a Sunday afternoon with him ... [we shared] a story about this and that, had a few pints of Guinness, and we said goodbye. I would have loved to have known him. He was a good whistler and he had a good walk ... That's as much as I know about him."

