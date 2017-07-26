I will not do it: Sumona on working with Krushna Abhishek

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti, who is a part of Kapil Sharma's stand-up comedy show, says she will not work with comedian, Krushna Abhishek.

Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, who were earlier part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" have exited the series post the mid-air fight controversy.

And Ali has now joined hands with Krushna for his show "The Drama Company".

However, Sumona is adamant that she will not take up Krushna's show.

"I did not do it (Krushna's show) back then and I will not do it now," she told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)