I was never the best singer in Spice Girls: Victoria Beckham

Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham says being in the former pop girl group Spice Girls has given her a lot of opportunities to learn an "enormous amount" of things.

During an interview with ELLE UK magazine, the 42-year-old star opens up about how her pop star beginnings played a role in building her fashion empire, Entertainment Tonight.

"Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun. I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes the package excited me," Beckham says.

"But I love fashion this is what I'm genuinely interested in... When I look back at my past self, (the way I dressed and behaved) was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now getting older doesn't bother me."

