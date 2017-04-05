I was nervous about touring with Justin Bieber, says Garrix

Martin Garrix was a bit worried about going on a tour with Justin Bieber because he thought no one will root for him after seeing the fellow musician on stage.

In an Ask Me Anything session, the 20-year-old producer-DJ opened up to fans in a video made on his hotel balcony in Mexico City, reported Billboard.

When one of the fans asked him about his recent Australian tour with Bieber, Garrix admitted on being "nervous" initially but said the show was a total hit.

"If I do a Martin Garrix headline show I know it will be lots of Garrix fans etc, but this time I was nervous... It will only be lots of Bieber fans they're only waiting for Justin Bieber.

"I did the first song in Perth and the moment I dropped my first song, the energy the crowd gave us, it was super crazy.

The entire tour was super fun, and maybe again in the future," said Garrix.

He added that the feel of the tour was "crazy" and "the fun thing about this tour was I had no idea what to expect".

