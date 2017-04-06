I support Shilpa Shinde because I relate to the case: Sameksha

Actress Sameksha Singh has come out in support of her colleague Shilpa Shinde, who had accused producers of her popular show for harassment.

Shilpa recently filed an FIR against "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" producer Sanjay Kohli alleging harassment.

Sameksha, who collaborated with Sanjay and his wife Binaifer on a daily soap "Zaara" in 2006, says while she did not face the same issue like Shilpa, she could relate with her in terms of how the makers sidelined the primary issue and in turn blamed the actress for her unprofessional behaviour.

"I related with what she was going through and came out in support. I realised something similar happened to me, where the main issue was sidelined and other things were highlighted.

When I had asked for my payment, I was in turn accused of unprofessionalism. Same as that of Shilpa," Sameksha told

