I'm shocked, appalled: Kajal Agarwal on manager's arrest

Actress Kajal Agarwal today said she does not support behaviour that is detrimental to the society and was shocked to know about her manager's alleged involvement in a drug racket.

Puttkar Ronson Joseph was arrested after his house in Manikonda area here was searched and investigators found ganja (cannabis) at his house.

His arrest is in connection with the drug racket which the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department claimed to have busted in the city earlier this month and which has led to the arrest of 19 people.

Agarwal, a prominent face down South, said she was completely in dark about her manager's involvement and does not support such behaviour.

"I am absolutely shocked and appalled about this whole incident with Ronnie. I'm in zero support of this and any behaviour that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society," Agarwal wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter page.

The actress said her relationship with everyone in the industry had always been extremely professional and it was her parents who really manage her career.

"Having said that, just because I care for people who run errands for me does not imply that I can control their personal lives/choices.

"My parents have always managed my career and with everyone else from my industry, I share an extremely professional/cordial relationship. I am unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regards to me are completed," she said.

