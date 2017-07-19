I'm probably the most untraditional bride: Ashley Greene

Actress Ashley Greene said she would be the most unconventional newly-wed as she is not someone who is stressing about her wedding plans.

The 30-year-old actress, who is enjoying her courtship period with fiance, TV personality Paul Khoury, said she is in no rush to get hitched, reported People magazine.

"I'm probably the most untraditional bride. We're at the age where a lot of our friends are getting married, and many of them are stressed out.

"That's just not how I want to enter into our union. So, for us, we're enjoying the honeymoon engagement stage," Greene said.

The "Burying the Ex" actress got engaged to Khoury in December 2016.

