I'm going to do the best job I can: Affleck on playing Batman

"Justice League" will be Ben Affleck's second starring role as Batman and the actor said he would make every possible effort to do justice with the character.

The Oscar winner said he would love to play the Caped Crusader as long as the makers would allow him, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I'd love to do it as long as they'll have me. Eventually it'll be somebody else, and I'm sure they'll get somebody great. But while I'm doing it, I'm going to do the best job I can, and really appreciate how lucky I am," he said.

