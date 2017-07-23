I'm friends with all my ex-boyfriends: Narayani Shastri

Narayani Shastri has never shied away from talking about her personal life as the actress says all her past relationships have given her good memories in some form or the other.

Narayani, who is now married to Steven Graver (Tony), was previously in a long-term relationship with TV actor Gaurav Chopra, before calling it quits eight years ago.

But their break-up did not affect their friendship as Narayani says they are still very much in touch and even her husband and Gaurav share a great bond with each other.

"The good thing about Tony is that he's an easy person. I take my time to become friends. He understands what I need and where I stand with my fundas in life. He is more friends with my exes than I am.

"I talk to Gaurav once in a month but they talk a lot and also hang out with each other. I'm cool with that," Narayani told

