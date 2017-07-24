I'm a great admirer of Harrison Ford: Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling will soon be seen alongside Harrison Ford in "Blade Runner 2049" and he said it was an honour to work with an actor like "Indiana Jones" star.

Gosling said he was in a constant state of nervousness while working with Ford, who is reprising his role as Rick Deckard in the sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott-directed movie, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"It's kind of surreal to be a part of this film, because it's such an important part of film history, and also, you know, (I'm) obviously a great admirer of Harrison's.

"So, to get to work with him and, you know, hang out in these situations... I feel very lucky," Gosling said.

