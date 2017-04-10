I'd make a good Ripley: Ryan Reynolds wants to play Sigourney Weaver's role from 'Alien'

Ryan Reynolds would like a jab at playing Sigourney Weaver's role if remake of 'Alien' is on cards

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds says he wants to remake "Alien" with himself in Sigourney Weaver's role.

The 40-year-old actor insists his new sci-fi saga "Life" isn't very similar to Ridley Scott's famous franchise apart from the subject matter, but he could see himself portraying the actress' iconic character Ellen Ripley, reported Contactmusic.

Asked about the comparisons, he says, "This isn't Sigourney Weaver, 'Get away from her your territory. Although, my God, to have my own take on Ripley - I think I'd make a good Ripley.

"I'm tall, I could maybe work one of those mechanical crane robots if she showed me. Yeah. I could see it... This isn't extra-terrestrial ravenous xenomorph boards spaceships and slaughters everyone. Which I'm all for. Here, this creature is trying to survive. It's encountered the scariest alien of all - humans. It's basically being abducted by aliens, us, and is reacting to that. And this guy can defend himself."