I can now watch 'GOT' without any worry, says Iwan Rheon

Actor Iwan Rheon says he feels a sense of relief as he waits for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" to start because now he can watch the popular epic drama show without any worry.

The 32-year-old actor, who essayed the role of the cruel, psychotic Ramsay Bolton, says as his character was killed off in the last installment of the HBO series, he can really enjoy the show as a fan, reports Digital Spy.

"It feels a bit strange. But in a weird way I'm looking forward to the series more now, because I can watch it without worrying about being in it. I can actually enjoy it.

"I don't know anything that actually happens, which is kind of cool. I'm watching it as a fan now, as opposed to an actor. I'm out the loop," Rheon says.

The actor will be next seen in another TV series, Marvel's "Inhumans". He also appeared in thriller series "Riviera", alongside Julia Stiles recently.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)