I always feel I could have made the film better: Motwane

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as "Udaan", "Lootera" and "Trapped", says looking back he always feels he could have made his movies better.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as "Udaan", "Lootera" and "Trapped", says looking back he always feels he could have made his movies better.

"When I look back I either feel I did this mistake while shooting or writing. Eventually you try and make sure you do not repeat the same mistake with your next film. I always feel I could have made the film better," he told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)