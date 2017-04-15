Holmes, Foxx to make their relationship official soon?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are reportedly planning to "go public" with their romance.

Though they have been exclusive for years, a source close to the duo reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that "Katie is tired of playing the hiding game."

The source adds that Holmes, 38, "used to be super worried about public attention." So much so, that Foxx, 49, and the actress have "dodged paparazzi with elaborately planned meetings."

The two are said to have been dating since 2013, they have rarely been spotted in public together, but a NYC dinner date last week-- the first time the actors have been photographed at a restaurant together-- seems to indicate a change of heart.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)