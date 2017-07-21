His contribution in my career is tremendous: Anil on Boney

Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, in several successful films like "Mr. India", "Judaai", "No Entry" and "Pukar", and the actor said the latter has helped him immensely in his career.

Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his brother, producer Boney Kapoor, in several successful films like "Mr. India", "Judaai", "No Entry" and "Pukar", and the actor said the latter has helped him immensely in his career.

Talking about his relationship with his siblings - Boney and Sanjay Kapoor - Anil said, "Sanjay is the most decent. I was the naughtiest. Boney and I used to fight a lot and he used to beat me up...

"His contribution in my career is tremendous. He worked hard and we made great films together. We learnt from our father to put our blood and sweat into our work. That's how we are and will be till we die," the 60-year-old actor said during a promotional event for his upcoming film "Mubarakan".

In the comedy, Anil has teamed up with Boney's son, Arjun Kapoor.

The Anees Bazmee-directed film, which also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, will release on July 28.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)