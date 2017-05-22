Hindi adaptation of Marathi play highlights women safety issues via comedy

The Hindi adaptation of the Marathi play 'Sahi Re Sahi' revolves around an industrialist, who discovers his wife's affair with his personal assistant, and is later murdered by her

At a time when the rising rate of crimes against women in the Capital has become a global concern, a play staged at Siri Fort Auditorium on Saturday evening tried to drive home the message using the medium of comedy.

Directed by Kedar Shinde, 'Raju Raja Ram Aur Mein' was staged as part of a campaign for women's safety in Delhi. The Hindi adaptation of the Marathi play 'Sahi Re Sahi' revolves around an industrialist, who discovers his wife's affair with his personal assistant, and is later murdered by her.

Actor Sharman Joshi played the part of Madan Sukhnandani, an old, rich industrialist, who catches his second wife with her lover, who turns out to be his PA. As tempers run high, the wife murders Sukhnandani in a fit of rage. She then hides the corpse and tries to get the property willed in her name.

Three impostors — Raju, Raja, and Ram — played by Sharman himself, then appear on the stage and claim to be Sukhnandani. Much hilarity and confusion ensues when it is found that the deceased left many undated wills with different relatives.

The role of Sukhnandani's first wife has been played by theatre actor Esha, while Dipna Patel portrayed the second wife. Theatre actor Rajesh Singh played the role of the industrialist's PA.

Dharmender Kumar of the UDM Events, who brought the play to the Capital, said: "The event was organised to promote the special cause of 'Women Safety' to make the city safe and better for them. We also appeal to the people to show respect towards women."