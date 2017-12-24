Here's your ultimate binge-watching guide for this holiday season

This is the last week of 2017. The year is about to get over and the world is already basking in the glory of festivities. Christmas is tomorrow and on the following Monday, we will welcome 2018.

2017 has been another great year for television shows. Last month of the year comes bearing gifts of great content. With the abundance of stories, spread over different genres, all you have to do is pick and settle down.

During the holidays, we do have a lot of free time. Either you are taking a break from planning a party, or you are sitting down with family to watch that one movie which has become the end of the year tradition for you. Whatever be the reason, here's a list of all things you can catch up on starting December 24.

Comedy Central

The channel has categorised the shows they are running into two categories - Naughty and Nice. Shows with spunk like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Impractical Jokers, Mom, the revival of Will & Grace are part of the naughty list; whereas America Ferrera's Superstore, The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon, The Mindy Project are the goody-goodys of the list.

The line up will be on the channel from December 25 to well in the new year until January 31.

Netflix

December is one of the happening months for Netflix where their marquee projects like The Crown, Black Mirror are made available for streaming. Season 4 of Black Mirror will premier on December 29. Season 3 of family comedy Fuller House is out now, just in time for Christmas. For the dash of humour, you can wait until New Year's Eve to watch Dave Chappelle stand up act Equanimity.

For those interested in some sci-fi, animation, Trollhunters season 2 is out now. You can also spook yourself with season one of German drama Dark and docu-drama Wormwood, because thrillers can't be Halloween exclusive.

Amazon Prime Video

The Grand Tour season two has just started. Three episodes are already out. Before the fourth episode releases on December 29, you have time to catch up with the shenanigans of the world's most-watched auto show. There is also The Marvelous Miss Maisel. It's a story of a 1950's housewife who wants to be a stand-up comedian in New York. The show is nominated for Golden Globes, but more than that, it's a must watch for the humour and the sass!

There is also something for those who miss the story in superhero shows and movies. It's called Marvel's Runaways. It's a story of a group of people who find out their parents are the supervillains. The teenagers band together to put an end to the wrongdoings of parents. So who is schooling who now?

Amazon's India catalogue is full of desi content. The must watch for this week is comedian Sumukhi Suresh's web series Pushpavalli. The 8-parter is a funny take on the difficulties one faces when they uproot themselves for the sake of love. Not very Carrie Bradshaw of Sumukhi, but this one is bound to stay with you.

History

The channel has a Christmas special show titled The Jesus Strand: A search for DNA. The synopsis for the two-part show reads, "By extracting and analysing samples of each of the holy relics found using the latest advances in DNA technology, they hope to retrieve a sample of DNA that possibly belongs to Jesus or a member of his family. The special 2 episodic feature, follows the journey of the man of faith and man of science around the world from Spain and Italy to Israel and the shores of the Black Sea."

What's Christmas without movies? Here's a list of interesting films that are set to release during the last week of 2017.

& Prive - Fathers and Daughters, A Dog's Purpose, Larry Crowne

Zee Studios - Office Christmas Party

Star Movies - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sony Pix - Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Passengers

Sony Le PLEX HD - Girl on the Train, the Danish Girl, Trumbo, Legend, Hunt for the Wilder People, Neighbors 2 and The Light between Oceans.