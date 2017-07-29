Here's why Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit-Nene are collaborating

Something amazing in the works on the other side of the Atlantic!

Priyanka Chopra is spreading her wings and how! After cementing the roots of her production company Purple Pebble Pictures in Indian regional cinema and webverse, the Baywatch star is now developing a single-camera comedy series with ABC networks in the US.

According to a report in Variety, the story of the show will follow 'a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family and tries to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town.'

Sounds a bit familiar?

The series is actually based on another Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit-Nene's life and she is also executive producing the show with PeeCee. That's not all. Her husband, Dr Sriram Nene is also on board as executive producer.

Sri Rao, who wrote Yash Raj Films' Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho, is penning the script for the comedy series.

Priyanka's producers for Quantico, Mark Gordon Company will produce the show with ABC Studios for the network.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene had teased about the announcement in June.

Loving downtime in the US. Back up soon with announcements. Til then enjoy! pic.twitter.com/MEyc9rNAF7 — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 23, 2017

Apart from the third season of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra is working on two movies, Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake. Madhuri Dixit-Nene, on the other hand, had her last release in 2014, Gulab Gang.