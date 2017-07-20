Here's why Ben Affleck is dropping out of Netflix thriller `Triple Frontier`

Ben Affleck has dropped out of the Netflix thriller ?

Ben Affleck has dropped out of the Netflix thriller ?Triple Frontier?.

He is going to ?take some time to focus on his wellness and his family,? reports E! Online.

The ?Justice League? star was tapped for the starring role in the drug war drama earlier this year after both Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum declined due to scheduling conflicts.

After they exited the project, Paramount dropped it. Netflix then stepped in and the project is expected to move forward, even without Affleck.

