Here's what Liam Payne originally wanted his son's name to be

Liam Payne, who welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Cheryl Cole in March, has revealed that his baby boy Bear was almost given the same name as a legendary king.

Speaking on the U.K.'s Kiss FM radio station, the 23-year-old singer said "I actually wanted Arthur. I think you sound like a bit of a tank?Arthur Payne. He's not a guy you'd mess around with,? adding ?I don't think Bear is either, though," the Belfast Telegraph reported.

He added that the former Girls Aloud star "wanted a very interesting name, when he leaves a room people wouldn't forget it."

During the interview, Payne also talked about his life as a new dad amid his new solo career.

The singer, who has been busy promoting his new single ?Strip That Down,? is also preparing to go on a tour.

